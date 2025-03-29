A rooftop pool at the top of a skyscraper in Thailand has been filmed swaying and throwing water over its edge, as the country was rocked by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake which hit Myanmar on Friday.

Alex MacGregor captured the scenes in shocking video footage of the disaster, which also saw a high-rise building under construction in Bangkok's Chatuchak Market collapse in a huge plume of dust.

More than 1,600 people have now been confirmed dead in Myanmar, while Thailand's capital lowered its death toll to six and has reported 26 people have been injured, with 47 others missing.