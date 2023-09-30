Nagorno-Karabakh: Tearful 16-year-old describes ‘bombing’ while she was in school

More than 90,000 Karabakh Armenians have fled their homes after the collapse of Nagorno-Karabakh in fear of ethnic cleansing.

Lilit Baghdasaryan Stepanakert, 16, told The Independent how "terrified" and "afraid" she felt when she heard the bombing while she was still at school.

Lilit said: "They started to bomb the city and I was in school. I really thought about my family because my mother was at work and we knew that the house was destroyed there."

"I thought about my family, my grandmother can't leave home because she has broken her leg."

"My sister was at school and I was at school and we all were very afraid."