Witnesses recall moment man opened fire in deadly Nashville restaurant shooting

Witnesses have spoken of their horror after a man was killed and five other people were injured during a shooting inside a Nashville, Tennessee, restaurant.

The shooting happened on Sunday (1 April) around 3pm local time in Nashville's Salemtown neighbourhood and began within minutes of the male suspect's arrival at the restaurant with a woman, police said.

The suspect and the man who died got into an argument that “significantly escalated within moments,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said during a news conference at the scene.