Nashville police say school shooting suspect owned seven firearms

Nashville police say the school shooter behind the attack which claimed the life of six people owned seven firearms.

The suspect, Audrey Hale, bought the guns from five different stores and hid them from her parents ahead of the attack.

Police also said that Hale, who was eventually fatally shot by officers at the scene, wasn't specifically targeting anyone at the school.

Three children aged nine were killed in the attack, along with three adult members of faculty at the Christian elementary school.

