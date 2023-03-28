Joe Biden revealed that he owns two shotguns as he continued his calls for Congress to do more to stop gun violence.

The US president has pleaded with lawmakers to pass his assault weapons ban in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Christian school in Nashville on Monday, 27 March, in which six people - including three children - died.

Speaking in North Carolina on Tuesday, Mr Biden said: "These of weapons of war. I'm a second amendment guy. I have two shotguns... Everybody thinks somehow the second amendment is absolute."

