‘Enough is enough’: Karine Jean-Pierre addresses Nashville school shooting

Karine Jean-Pierre declared "enough is enough"after six people, including three children, died in a shooting at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville on Monday, 27 March.

A 28-year-old shooter was killed at the scene by police officers who were deployed to The Covenant School.

The female gunman, armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, who killed three children and three adults is believed to be a former student.

"Too often our schools and communities are being devastated by gun violence," the White House press secretary said.

