Starmer meets with Senate leaders and German chancellor during visit to Capitol Hill

Sir Keir Starmer and Germany’s chancellor, Olaf Scholz, were on Capitol Hill on Wednesday 10 July, meeting with a bipartisan group of Senate leaders on the sidelines of the Nato summit.

Joe Biden welcomed leaders to Washington yesterday by celebrating the bloc’s unity against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and underscoring America’s ironclad commitment to the alliance under his watch.

The message seemed aimed at bucking up his own wobbly Democratic supporters as much as allies confronting the prospect of a return to the White House of Nato skeptic Donald Trump.

This week’s summit will give Mr Biden his first chance to meet face-to-face with Sir Keir at the White House.