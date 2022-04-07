Watch live as Nato Secretary General Stoltenberg holds briefing on Ukraine

Watch live as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as he delivers a news conference this afternoon (7 April).

Stoltenberg is speaking ahead of the second day of a summit of NATO foreign ministers to discuss the atrocities committed by the Russian military in Ukraine.

On Wednesday (6 April) the foreign ministers discussed NATO’s New Strategic Concept, addressing new security concerns in light of Russia’s actions.

Stoltenberg said that NATO must be prepared for the “long haul” in Ukraine as he has seen “no indication” of Putin stopping the invasion.

