Nato has ‘deep institutional guilt’ over Ukraine membership, says Boris Johnson

Former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has told the BBC he believes there is a “deep institutional guilt” in Nato over not granting Ukraine membership of the military alliance.

Mr Johnson made his comments in series two of Brook Lapping’s Putin vs the West: At War, which airs tonight (29 January), tells the inside story of the year that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He said: “There’s a deep institutional guilt in NATO because if NATO had followed through on the things that it had said and actually put the Ukrainians on a proper path to membership, there’s an argument to say that Putin would not have done what he did.”