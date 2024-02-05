‘Naked’ nature campaigner accompanied to Home Office meeting by Zac Goldsmith

A “naked” nature campaigner has attended a meeting with the government wearing only silhouettes of swifts as part of a campaign to help the birds.

Hannah Bourne-Taylor was accompanied by Tory peer and ex-minister Zac Goldsmith for the meeting in Westminster to urge the government to mandate “swift bricks” in new homes and extensions.

The nest boxes – hollow bricks with an entry hole – provide nesting opportunities in buildings for the migratory birds, who are red listed due to concerns over their conservation status.