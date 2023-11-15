Crowds rush to NatWest cash machine ‘giving out double money’ in London

Excited locals in East Ham, London, crowd around a rogue cash machine “giving out double money.”

A queue of people can be seen waiting to use the Natwest ATM, with more surrounding the scene, trying to take advantage of the opportunity.

Social media users commenting on the video joked that the bank will soon take the money out of their accounts accordingly, a verdict that is likely true.

Keeping any money wrongly credited to your account could lead to you being charged with ‘retaining wrongful credit’ under the Theft Act 1968.