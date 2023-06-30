Mexican navy finds 3.5 tonnes of drugs inside ‘narco submarine’

The Mexican Navy has seized more than 3.5 tonnes of drugs from a ‘narco submarine’.

The drug in question is thought to be cocaine, though tests are still being carried out.

The submarine measures 26 metres long and was found on Tuesday 27 June.

Five people of different nationalities were arrested on board and taken to the city of La Paz in Baja California.

Narco submarines have been used to smuggle drugs since at least the 1980s.

These subs can either be fully or semi-submersible and are often able to avoid detection from radar and infra-red tracking.