Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and family have ‘much happier times’ ahead, husband says

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family met with Boris Johnson and their local MP, Tulip Siddiq, at Downing Street on Friday.

The occasion marked their first meeting with the prime minister since Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s return from Iran, where she had been detained since 2016.

Her husband, Richard, suggested “much happier times” were ahead when asked how they were, as the family smiled and posed for photos outside No 10.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and fellow British-Iranian national Anoosheh Ashoori were released in March after the UK agreed to settle a £400m debt dating from 1979.

