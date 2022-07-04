Neil Parish claimed his wife chased him around the kitchen with a knife after finding out he watched porn in the House of Commons.

The former Tory MP, who stepped down following the scandal, made the revelation during an appearance on Lorraine on Monday (4 July).

“In the end, talking to my wife who has been hugely supportive of me... she knows I’m no angel,” Parish said.

“She chases me around the kitchen with scissors going ‘snip and snap’, knowing full well which part of my anatomy she is after.”

