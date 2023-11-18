Moment Croatian drug cartel leader arrested by police in Istanbul

Watch the dramatic moment police arrest the leader of an international drug cartel in Istanbul, Turkey.

Authorities apprehended Nenad Petrak, a Croatian drug trafficker on Saturday, 18 November.

Petrak was on Interpol’s red notice list for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking from South America into Europe.

He is accused of being the mastermind behind a transnational criminal network involving widespread drug trafficking operations.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on his social media account that Petrak was arrested in Istanbul’s Uskudar district.