Netanyahu says Trump is ‘greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House’

Benjamin Netanyahu has said "President Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House" during a news conference with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio met with Israeli Prime Minister as he kicked off a Mideast tour in Israel on Sunday, 16 February.

On Rubio's first visit to the region as America's top diplomat, he got a warm welcome from Netanyahu, who has praised the plan.

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas meanwhile remains intact after a major dispute threatened to unravel it last week.