New York Police Department officers “jumped into action” to evacuate residents and children from a building fire.

Sharing the video on social media, the NYPD said officers could see and smell smoke coming from the building in Brooklyn on Wednesday 14 February.

“Officers immediately requested FDNY and jumped into action, helping evacuate numerous residents, including children,” a statement said.

They were seen running up flights of stairs through smoke-filled corridors to help evacuate residents, some carrying children.

One person was hospitalised in critical condition, after becoming trapped on the fourth floor of the 22-storey apartment building, according to FDNY.