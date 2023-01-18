A group of heroic motorists risked their own lives to rescue a 56-year-old woman from her burning vehicle on a New York state highway.

Video footage shows the moment the woman was pulled from her burning car and dragged across lanes of traffic away from the blaze.

Rescuers then carried her away after wrapping her in pieces of clothing, and the victim, from Farmingville, New York, is now in critical condition at a hospital.

The incident occurred on the Long Island Expressway, close to Holtsville and Holbrook, on 18 January.

