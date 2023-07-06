Police pull passenger from subway tracks in tense bodycam footage

Dramatic footage shows the moment New York City Police Deparment (NYPD) officers saved a man after he suffered a medical episode and fell onto subway tracks on Tuesday, 4 July.

“Without hesitation Officers Baez and Hall jumped into the train tracks, placing themselves in a perilous situation, lifted the unresponsive adult over tracks onto the platform to safety,” NYPD 81st Precinct said on Twitter.

Bodycam fooage shows one of the officers jumping on the tracks in order to pull the man to safety.

The incident occurred at Utica Avenue subway station in Bedford Stuyvesant.