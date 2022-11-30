Jacinda Ardern and Sanna Marin shut down reporter’s ‘sexist’ question about visit

Jacinda Ardern and Sanna Marin were asked by a male reporter if the pair were meeting “just because” they’re the same age and have “other common stuff.”

In response, New Zealand’s leader asked if “anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of similar age.”

“We are meeting because we are prime ministers,” the leader of Finland said, before chuckling at the absurdity of the question.

Many have taken to Twitter to express frustration with the “sexist” question asked during the press conference in New Zealand.

