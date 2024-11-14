This is the moment New Zealand Maori MPs disrupt parliament with a haka to protest against a treaty bill.

New Zealand’s parliament was briefly suspended on Thursday (14 November), after Maori members staged a haka to disrupt the vote on a contentious bill that could reinterpret an 184-year-old treaty between the British and Indigenous Maori.

As parliamentarians gathered for a preliminary vote on the bill, Te Pati Maori MPs stood and began a haka, a traditional Maori dance made famous by New Zealand's rugby team.

Parliament was briefly suspended as people in the gallery joined in, and shouting drowned out others in the chamber.