Moment New Zealand Maori MPs disrupt parliament with haka in protest against treaty bill
This is the moment New Zealand Maori MPs disrupt parliament with a haka to protest against a treaty bill.
New Zealand’s parliament was briefly suspended on Thursday (14 November), after Maori members staged a haka to disrupt the vote on a contentious bill that could reinterpret an 184-year-old treaty between the British and Indigenous Maori.
As parliamentarians gathered for a preliminary vote on the bill, Te Pati Maori MPs stood and began a haka, a traditional Maori dance made famous by New Zealand's rugby team.
Parliament was briefly suspended as people in the gallery joined in, and shouting drowned out others in the chamber.
