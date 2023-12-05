A New Zealand MP performed a haka before pledging allegiance to King Charles in Parliament on 5 December.

Rawiri Waititi, co-leader of Te Pati Maori, a group that advocates for Maori rights, broke Parliament protocol by performing the haka alongside a Maori oath.

He and five others pledged allegiance to their grandchildren, to young people, the country’s founding document, the Treaty of Waitangi.

It comes amid controversy surrounding the government’s Indigenous policies around the use of the Maori language, which has sparked protests.