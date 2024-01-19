Baby girl found in Newham shopping bag was just one hour old, police say

A baby girl discovered in a shopping bag in east London is believed to have been less than an hour old, according to the Metropolitan Police.

A dog walker in Newham discovered the infant wrapped in a blanket in sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, 18 January, and she is now being treated in a hospital.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick spoke at a press conference in Newham on Friday and made an appeal for the mother to come forward.

“We are extremely concerned for her welfare as she would have been through a traumatic ordeal and will be in need of immediate medical attention following the birth,” Mr Crick said.