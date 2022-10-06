NHS issues ‘urgent’ call out for Black blood donors

More people with Black heritage are needed urgently as blood donors, the NHS has said in an appeal.

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) said that they are asking people of Black heritage to give blood so that people with sickle cell disease - which is particularly common in those with African or Caribbean heritage - may receive the best treatment.

“Ethnically matched blood provides the best treatment” for the condition, which is the “fastest growing genetic condition in the UK,” according to NHSBT.

Around 250 donations are required every day to help people with sickle cell.

