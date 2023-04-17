A journalist suggested NHS pressures are due to “obesity” and “immigration” during an interview on Good Morning Britain on Monday 17 April.

Emma Woolf argued that the public should not view the health service as “a sacred cow” and added she has encountered “lazy nurses and doctors who don’t do their jobs properly”.

“The NHS needs reform, it’s not about a pay increase,” Ms Woolf said of ongoing strikes.

“The reasons for pressure on the NHS are things like obesity, two-thirds of UK adults are overweight or obese, it’s things like immigration.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.