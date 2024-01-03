Health Secretary concerned about consequences of junior doctor’s six-day strike

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins has expressed her concern about how the six-day junior doctors strike will affect the NHS and patients in the coming weeks.

The Tory cabinet minister was on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday, 3 January, as the Government stood firm on not negotiating as junior doctors began striking.

“They picked this week, which we all know is one of the busiest weeks in the NHS diary,” Mrs Atkins said.

“We’re very concerned about the consequences it will have, not just for this week of industrial action, the six days, but also the consequences in the weeks following.”