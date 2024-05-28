Experts at The Independent’s latest virtual event analysed the NHS’s mental health services and discussed improvements for patient care.

Panelists included Alexis Quinn from the Restraint Reduction Network, psychiatrist Wendy Burn, and Gemma Byrne from Mind.

They examined the pressures on the system, the state of mental health hospitals, soaring care demand, and potential Mental Health Act reforms. On priorities for a new government, Alexis stated: “They really need to invest in care and support in the community, with services more joined up.”

To find out about our next virtual event and how to sign up click here.