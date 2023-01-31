Department of Health misses evidence deadline for NHS staff pay amid strikes

The Department of Health has missed the deadline to submit evidence on next year's pay for more than one million NHS staff.

Former health minister Steve Brine, who is now chair of the Commons’ Health and Social Care Committee, said he was “astonished."

It comes as medical staff are staging ongoing strikes in a call for their wages to be adjusted to match the rising levels of inflation.

The chair of the NHS Pay Review Body said they were trying to "carry on" with what they could, pending the government's response.

