Police handling of Nicola Bulley case to be under full independent review

Lancashire Police's handling of the Nicola Bulley case is to be examined under a full independent review.

The county’s police and crime commissioner announced the College of Policing will carry out the investigation.

Conservative PCC Andrew Snowden said the public feel "there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation."

It comes after the police watchdog launched an investigation into a welfare check conducted by a Lancashire Constabulary officer at Ms Bulley’s family home days before she went missing.

The mother's body was recovered from the River Wyre three weeks after she went missing.

