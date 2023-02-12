Messages of hope tied to River Wyre bridge as Nicola Bulley search continues

People have tied yellow ribbons, adorned with messages of hope written on them, to a bridge over the River Wyre as the search for Nicola Bulley continues over two weeks after her disappearance.

The mortgage adviser, 45, vanished on 27 January while walking her dog near the river in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

Police continue to work on a hypothesis that Ms Bulley fell into the river, but searches have not found anything.

Officers are now working on searching the river towards the sea at Morecambe Bay.

