The releasing of Nicola Bulley’s health struggles to the public was “avoidable and unnecessary”, a review has found.

Lancashire Police made public details of Ms Bulley’s media situation following her disappearance in January, last year. Her body was found a mile from where she vanished in Wyre, nearly three weeks later.

Chief Constable of the College of Policing Andy Marsh said: “One of the decisions which is arguably the most significant impact on public confidence was the release of personal information about Nicola’s health.

“We found that due process was followed and it was lawful but we are in doubt that releasing this info in the manner the constabulary did was both “avoidable and unnecessary”.