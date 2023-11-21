Missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley ‘could not have been found sooner’, a police review has found.

Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her dog on January 27, last year. Her body was found a mile from where she vanished in Wyre, nearly three weeks later.

At a press conference following a review by the National College of Policing, Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire Police said: “I asked the college to notify me immediately if they discovered anything that would amount to action needing to be taken against any officer or employer of the constabulary for misconduct or negligence of duty or anything that would have altered the outcome of the search or indicated Nicola could have definitely be found sooner.

“There have been no such findings.”