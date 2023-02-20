Body found in River Wyre identified as missing mother Nicola Bulley

Police have confirmed the body recovered from the River Wyre is that of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley.

Her body was discovered after a rapid escalation in the search efforts on Sunday morning, following a tip-off from walkers.

“Sadly, we are now able to confirm that yesterday we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre,” Lancashire Police confirmed in a statement on Monday evening.

“Nicola’s family have been informed and are, of course, devastated. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

