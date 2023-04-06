Police continued to search Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house on Thursday morning (6 April) after the former Scottish first minister's husband was arrested and released without charge.

The 58-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in connection with an ongoing investigation into the spending of Scottish National Party’s (SNP) finances.

Mr Murrell resigned as the party's chief executive in March after a controversy about misleading information being given to journalists over the SNP's membership numbers.

Three police vans were parked outside the couple's Glasgow home on Thursday.

A large blue tent remained in place in the front garden.

