The View panel defends Nicole Scherzinger over Russell Brand’s election hat

The View hosts defended Nicole Scherzinger after the former Pussycat Dolls star was criticised for a comment she left on Russell Brand’s Instagram page.

Last week, the singer asked where the comedian got his “Make Jesus First Again” hat which appeared to parody Donald Trump’s trademark “Make America Great Again” caps.

Scherzinger later apologised for “any hurt caused.”

Whoopi Goldberg said: “She liked a hat about Jesus. I would think that would be a unifying thing. It’s a hat. It’s just a hat.”