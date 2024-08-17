Farage revealed as highest-earning MP, receiving £98,000 a month from TV work alone

Nigel Farage's astonishing salary has been revealed as he's named the highest-earning MP.

The Reform UK leader has a number of side-projects outside of politics, including as a GB News presenter, and in total, it's thought he's raking in over £1.2 million a year.

As seen in data from the Register Of Members' Financial Interests, Mr Farage's salary as a sitting MP is £91,346 a year, with the TV channel adding a further £97,000 to his bank every month.

Other earnings include video message recording site, Cameo, from which he's taken around £17,000.