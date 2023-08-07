Moment Niger closes airspace as deadline to reinstate president passes

Niger’s mutinous soldiers closed the country’s airspace and accused foreign powers of preparing an attack, as the junta defied a deadline to restore the ousted president.

Any attempt to fly over the country will be met with “an energetic and immediate response,” the junta asserted.

Footage from Flightradar24 shows the airspace over the country clearing after the decision.

Niger’s state television announced the move Sunday night (6 August), hours before West African regional bloc ECOWAS had demanded that the coup leaders reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or face military force.

It was not immediately clear what ECOWAS will do now that the deadline has passed.