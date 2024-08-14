Nikki Haley criticises Donald Trump campaign for crowd size and race rhetoric

Nikki Haley has criticised Donald Trump's campaign for talking about Kamala Harris's racial identity and crowd sizes at rallies instead of policy issues.

“I want this campaign to win, but the campaign is not gonna win talking about crowd sizes,” the former UN ambassador told Fox News on Tuesday night (13 August).

“It’s not going to win talking about what race Kamala Harris is. It’s not going to win talking about whether she’s dumb.”

Ms Haley's comments came after Mr Trump was widely criticised for incorrectly claiming Ms Harris, the first Black woman and Asian-American to serve as vice president, had in the past only promoted her Indian heritage.