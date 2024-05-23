Nikki Haley says she will vote for Donald Trump in US presidential election

Nikki Haley has said she will vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election, despite standing as his rival during the Republican primaries.

The former UN ambassador made her declaration in a speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington on Wednesday (22 May).

She said: “I will be voting for Trump.

“Having said that, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech.

“Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me and not assume that they’re just going to be with him. And I genuinely hope he does that.”