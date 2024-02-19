Nikki Haley says she would pardon Donald Trump if elected president

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley has vowed to pardon former US President Donald Trump should she defeat him in the Republican Primary and win against Joe Biden in November.

Speaking at a town hall in South Carolina on Sunday (18 February), Haley confirmed that if the former president is found guilty, she would pardon him to unify America.

She said: “We’ve got to leave the negativity and the baggage behind. I don’t want this country divided any further. I don’t think it’s in the best interest for America to have an 80-year-old president sitting in jail and having everybody upset about it.”

Trump faces several court cases related to election interference, the January 6 riots, and falsifying business records.