Nikki Haley was asked by a reporter to name a “single state” she believes she can win.

The former South Carolina governor has refused to drop out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination, despite defeat to Donald Trump in her home state’s primary over the weekend.

“Whether it is here in Michigan or any of the upcoming states that you are campaigning in, today, which state can you tell us that you can definitively win?” a journalist asked her before a rally in Grand Rapids.

Ms Haley responded: “We have 21 states and territories that are getting ready. Why don’t we wait and see what happens? We don’t have to have a crystal ball and say this is going to happen or that’s going to happen.”