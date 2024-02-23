Nikki Haley calls Congress ‘most privileged nursing home in the country’

Nikki Haley described Congress as the "most privileged nursing home in the country" while speaking at a campaign event in South Carolina on Friday, 23 February, as the weekend's primary drew nearer.

The former UN ambassador spoke in her home state as polling showed Donald Trump beating her by double digits.

"Don't you think we need to have mental competency tests for anyone over the age of 75? I'm not being disrespectful when I say that. We all know people over the age of 75 [who] can run circles around us. And then we know Joe Biden," Haley told a crowd in Moncks Corner.