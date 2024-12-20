Independent TV
Husband-and-wife thieves lift £15,000 of gold chains from shop window
A couple stole £15,000 worth of gold chains from a shop in Thetford, Norfolk, using distraction techniques in July, newly-released CCTV footage shows.
Vadar-ghimes Agafitei, and Zinca Agafitei, both aged 46 and of Penge Road, London, have been sentenced for multiple theft offences following a series of incidents across the country.
In Thetford, Zinca spoke to a member of staff in the shop while Vadar-ghimes reached over and stole several gold chains from the window display.
Officers obtained CCTV footage from five offences, which showed the same man and woman to be responsible, in different locations.
The pair were sentenced to two years and three months after pleading guilty to three counts of theft and two counts of burglary at an earlier hearing. Vadar-ghimes also pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.
