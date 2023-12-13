How to spot the signs and symptoms of Norovirus as cases rise across UK

Norovirus cases are rising across the UK.

Nationally there has been a 15 percent rise, leading to an influx of people ending up in hospital.

This Morning’s Doctor Nighat highlighted the signs and symptoms of the virus, as well as the best ways to treat it, when she appeared on the show on Tuesday (12 December).

Firstly, there is a 12 to 48-hour incubation period where a person has no symptoms and can spread the virus.

Symptoms of norovirus include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, and chills.

Doctor Nighat also shared tips on how to stop the virus from spreading.