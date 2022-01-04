North Korea claims to have invented burritos as the street food “booms” in Pyongyang.

The Tex-Mex dish recently made a TV appearance in a propaganda broadcast, where it was described as a “wheat wrap”.

The Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported the meal was originally invented in 2011 by Kim Jong-il – the current leader's father and predecessor.

It claimed Kim Jong-un also takes a “meticulous interest” in the foodstuff, whose popularity is “booming”.

In newsreel footage, North Koreans can be seen devouring the sparsely-filled burritos at a stand outside the Kumsong Food Factory in the country's capital.

