Japanese officials film aftermath of North Korean missile

The Japanese Ministry of Defence has shared footage it believes to show the aftermath of a ballistic missile fired by North Korea.

This video reportedly shows a trial left behind in the sky by an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, 18 November.

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said it likely fell about 130 miles west of Oshima-Oshima island.

Sharing this video to YouTube, the Japanese officials said it was recorded when aircraft were sent to investigate the scene.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.