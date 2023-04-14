North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile

North Korea have announced today (14 April) they have tested a new long-range ballistic missile, that can cause 'extreme horror'.

Known as the Hwasong-18, analysts said it was the North's first use of solid propellants, which would typically make it faster in reaching its target.

State media warned that the missile would warn enemies that they're "taking fatal and offensive counter-actions until they abandon their senseless thinking and reckless acts".

Kim Jong Un reportedly watched on with his family during the launch.

