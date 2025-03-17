Video shows moment North Macedonia nightclub catches fire, killing 59 people

Video footage has revealed the moment a North Macedonia nightclub caught fire, killing 59 people.

The fire broke out around 2.30am on Sunday (16 March) at the Pulse club in Kocani, where around 500 people had gathered for a concert by DNK, a popular hip-hop duo.

At least 59 people were killed in the blaze with hundreds more injured.

Health minister Arben Taravari said 118 people have been hospitalized, adding that he had received offers of assistance from neighbouring countries, including Albania, Bulgaria, Greece and Serbia.

The fire caused the roof of the single-story building to partially collapse, revealing the charred remains of wooden beams and debris.