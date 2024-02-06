Independent TV
California resident describes ‘crazy’ winds that toppled tree onto neighbour’s house
A California resident detailed “enormous” winds that toppled a tree onto a neighbour’s house, causing serious damage to the garage.
Firefighters in Sonoma County responded to hundreds of calls from Santa Rosa, as trees fell on powerlines, cars and homes during the weekend storm.
“The [winds] were enormous. The trees were swaying, it was crazy,” one resident, Laura Decivaux, said of the weather.
“It was totally unexpected, we got a call yesterday saying trees were coming down in the area,” another neighbour, Jesse Jennings, added.
02:09