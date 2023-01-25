Northern Ireland’s first children’s ambulance has been launched, kitted out with features to calm young patients on anxious journeys to hospital.

Children’s Heartbeat Trust, which supports families of children with heart disease, has been working on the bespoke vehicle since 2020.

The vehicle features space-themed decor on the interior walls, sensory equipment, and PlayStation and tablet facilities to help entertain young people during the journey, as well as medical equipment.

Five-year-old Fionn McInerney from Lisburn, Co Antrim, who will be using the service, dubbed it as his “battleship.”

